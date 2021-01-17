Bert Taylor Mosley
1937 — 2021
In Loving Memory
Bert Taylor Mosley, a resident of College Place, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at home. He was 83 years old. No services are planned at this time.
Mr. Mosley was born November 30, 1937, in Pendleton, Oregon. He was the son of George Otis and Mildred Agnes (Buchan) Mosley. Bert attended schools in Prescott, WA, Walla Walla, and graduated from Walla Walla High School. He married Betty Lee Anderson on May 29, 1955, in Waitsburg, WA. He had worked for Warner Lambert as a retail manager but then later purchased the Air Cargo Express Company where he was the CEO and Mrs. Mosley helped run the company until they retired and sold the company in 1995. During retirement, the couple had enjoyed several years of traveling around the country in their RV, and Bert also enjoyed his time teaching the 55 Alive Course to senior drivers through AARP, and being Santa for grade schools and the special education programs.
He was a member of the Lions Club of Keno, OR.
Bert is survived by a daughter, Terrie Lee Mosley Campbell of Maple Valley, WA; a brother, Don Mosley of Enumclaw, WA; a sister, Darleen Wheeler of Walla Walla; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in her death by wife, Betty Mosley; his parents; a sister, Ruby Hutton; and brother, Roy Mosley.
