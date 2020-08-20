Bernarda Garcia Atwood
August 20, 1932 — August 18, 2020
Just two days shy of her 88th birthday, Bernarda Garcia Atwood passed away peacefully at her home in Walla Walla.
Bennie, as family and friends knew her, was born August 20, 1932, in Edinburg, Texas to Raymundo Garcia and Anastacia Martinez. She was the eldest of seven children. As a young girl, Bennie and her family traveled from state to state picking the crops that were in season. The farming life took the family to Blackfoot, Idaho where Bennie met and married Irvin Atwood in October 1957.
Together they raised five children, Raymond, Rick, Jerry, Cory and Sabrina. The days were filled tending to the family farm growing sugar beets, potatoes and raising egg-laying chickens. Bennie recalled Irvin sitting at his desk and ordering her dresses from the Sears and Roebuck catalog. In 1967, they relocated to Walla Walla where Bennie worked for D&K Frozen Foods and later for Odd Fellows Home where she would retire from. Bennie and Irvin shared 25 years together before his passing in 1982.
Bennie is survived by her children, Rick Atwood of Seattle, WA, Cory (Jessica) Atwood of Dayton, WA, Sabrina Ponce of Walla Walla WA; as well as six grandchildren, James Ponce, Dillon Ponce, Brandon Ponce, Travis Atwood, Tanner Atwood, and Ava Atwood; two sisters, Frances Ponce and Vorin Collins; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Atwood; sons, Raymond Atwood and Jerry Atwood; three brothers, Lionel Garcia, Steven Garcia, and Santos Garcia.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice caretakers, and to Aunt Frances and Aunt Vorin, who never left mom’s side during her illness.
Viewing will be Friday, August 21, from 4-6pm; with the Rosary beginning at 5:30pm, at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com