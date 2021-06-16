Bernard Edward Eslinger
February 12, 1931 — May 8, 2021
Bernard (Bernie) E. Eslinger, 90, died May 8, 2021, at his home in Milton-Freewater. He was born February 12, 1931, in Watkins, Montana, the 8th child of John and Rosina Eslinger.
Bernie graduated from Lodi Union High School, Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from March of 1952 through March 1954 as a MED TECH.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was predeceased by three sisters, six brothers, and one son, Duane Eslinger. Surviving are: two sons, Daniel Eslinger and wife Audrey, Milton-Freewater, and Doran Eslinger and wife Lorraine, Boise, ID; two daughters, Dianne Eslinger, College Place, and Debbie Smart and husband Patrick Smart, Milton-Freewater; six grandchildren: Jeremiah Smart, Stacie Hardin, Angela Smart, Jedadiah Eslinger, Lisa McMackin, Joshua Eslinger; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold Eslinger of Pleasant Hill, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in his home church, Orofino SDA Church, 46418 US-12, Orofino, ID 83544 on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 3pm. The graveside service of Remembrance with Military Escort and Inurnment will take place on Monday, June 21, at 10am at Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place, WA 99324. Arrangements by Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 South Main Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com