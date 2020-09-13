Bernadine Faye (Parker) MacLean
June 4, 1921 — August 16, 2020
Mom, Bernadine Faye
MacLean, formerly from Walla Walla, passed away at Riverview Memory Care in Spokane, WA, on August 16, 2020. She was 99 years old. Bernadine was born June 4, 1921, to William F. Parker and Nellie Marlatt Parker. Bernadine was the oldest of seven siblings.
She graduated as valedictorian from Umapine High School on May 17, 1939. Shortly after graduation, Bernadine married a handsome young farmer in Walla Walla and was a busy farm wife and mother for about 20 years.
From Bernadine’s first marriage, she is survived by a son, Thomas Neil McKenzie (Margaret); and a daughter, Sharon McKenzie Lobe (Gary). Bernadine married her second spouse, Berton M. MacLean, and they celebrated 50 happy years of marriage before Bert’s passing in 2015. Bernadine is also survived by two grandsons, Michael McKenzie (Robyn) and Clifford McKenzie (Shana); and two great-grandsons, Matthew and Justin McKenzie. She has three Lobe grandsons, John, Darryl, and David Lobe; and four Lobe great-grandsons; and four beautiful great-granddaughters. Bernadine is survived by a younger sister, Wilma Parker Burdette; and brothers, William M. “Bill” Parker (Barbara), Cleve Parker, and Charles Parker (Frances). Last, but not least, she has numerous Parker nieces and nephews. Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband, Berton M. MacLean; her parents; an infant brother, John; and younger sisters, Mary Parker Romine, and Lynnette Parker Lee.
A private graveside service will be held at Washington State Veteran’s Cemetery.