Bennie Atwood
1932 — 2020
My beautiful sister, she made friends real easy and what she did for me, Aurora “Vorin”, as I was growing up before my teens, I often got earaches, I would cry in pain, my sister would put her warm hands to my ear and lay my head on her lap until I cried myself to sleep. I had arthritis in my legs and she would put my legs between hers and put a blanket on me and I would cry myself to sleep. My sister taught me to drive a car and to dance, she drove truck/tractors for her husband and drove harvest.
As a young girl she was so beautiful, she would walk with my mom at the fair and guys would give her Kewpie dolls. When her husband Ervin came to court her at my parents house, he came to ask her to the movies, his face was so red because the whole family was around him. When he drove her to the drive-in the whole family was behind them in their own car to watch out for her.
When she came home after she was told she had cancer, all she said was “I guess that’s it”, all she worried about was her kids, and bills, her mind just kept going all the time. Her niece Annette was with her at the hospital and was with her during the worst time of her life and pain, she was so thankful that her niece was there. My sister Francis, gave her all her meds, how much food and water she had, she helped her thru all the medical issues. At the end of her cancer days, her son Cory and I were both there with her when she passed away; her two kids, Rick and Sabrina Atwood that were with her also. We love her very much and miss her so much. We know the Lord took her cause she was in so much pain.