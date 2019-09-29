Benjamin Kenneth Maxson
July 11, 1925 — Sept. 18, 2019
Benjamin Kenneth Maxson, 94, passed away September 18, 2019, at his home. Benjamin was born in here in Walla Walla to Benjamin R. Maxson and Ethel Huntington on July 11, 1925. Benjamin married his high school sweetheart Agnes Maxson on July 15, 1944, in Visalia, CA.
Benjamin started his career in the Army as a 2nd Lt. Air Corp. After his time in the service he began his construction career with Kaiser as a manager which took him to Australia and India for several years. Upon returning to Walla Walla he built Whitman Court Apts, Kenwood Square Apts, and the Sunset Villa Mobile Park. Benjamin also became the broker and owner of Jefferies real estate agency. He was not one to slow down and he never really retired from work. He served from 1972-1985 as an Airport Commissioner. In his free time Benjamin was an avid bird hunter, he raised pheasants for release on the ranch and he also raised short haired pointers. One of his joys was one that was a family affair and that was showing horses with his wife and daughter. He also drove road horses earning several awards, and he also took pride in developing the ranch and adding several acres of habitat to create a boarding facility. Overall Benjamin was a loving husband and father, with a great wit for telling jokes, and a generous heart for those he could help.
Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Mickie (Bill) Maxson-Box; a brother, Chuck (Helen) Maxson; two grandchildren, Hayden (Lindsey) Box, Misty (Jim) Leber; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Leber, Matthew Leber, Jasper Benjamin Box; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lois Gatewood and Vivian Yelliot; and by the love of his life, his wife Agnes.
Per his request there will be no services held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pink Ribbon Classic Benefit Horse Show; a cause he truly believed in. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com