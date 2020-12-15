Benjamin H. Stowell Dec 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Benjamin H. Stowell — Dec. 1, 2020WALLA WALLA - College Place resident Benjamin Harrison Stowell, 92, died Dec. 1, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.In care of Neptune Society, 98 E Francis Ave, Spokane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Benjamin H. Stowell Work Walla Walla Neptune Society Benjamin Harrison Care Providence St. Mary Medical Center Spokane