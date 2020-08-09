Benigo (Ben) Maura
Feb. 13, 1921 — July 31, 2020
Benigo Maura (Ben), 99 years, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Benigo Maura, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by his family
Ben was a long time Walla Walla Valley Resident since 1977, when he retired from his job with the City of Mountain View, CA. Hard working, even in retirement, he built four homes in the valley. He enjoyed keeping his yard beautiful.
Ben was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico in February 1921, the eldest of 10 children. Three siblings still survive.
Ben married Ruth Lopez in February 1946 in Santurce, Puerto Rico after serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He remained married for 74 years, until his death on July 31, 2020.
He was a member of the College Place Village SDA church. He and Ruth were instrumental in forming a Spanish speaking church in Mountain View, California.
Besides his wife, Ruth, he is survived by children: Charlie Maura, Bernice Maura and Betty Maura Stombaugh; five grandchildren, including Carlos Maura, who they raised, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother, Mique, Manuela and Ismael.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
