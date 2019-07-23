Ben Greco
September 27, 1939 — July 18, 2019
Ben Greco passed away on July 18, 2019, in Edmonds, Washington. He was born in Walla Walla, on September 27, 1939, to Sam and Lucy Greco.
Ben graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Walla Walla in 1957 and attended St. Martin’s College and the University of Portland with a bachelor’s in Business Administration. He served in the United States Air Force with the rank of 1st Lieutenant at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Born during the end of The Great Depression, Ben’s parents instilled the virtues of hard work, family and faith. During his childhood years, Ben grew up on the same block as his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He cherished the bonds built over go-cart racing, serving as Alter boys and Sunday gatherings at his grandparents’ home. This weekly meal over spaghetti and meatballs, was a time for laughter, storytelling and the Greco Family’s way of honoring them. Ben’s parents carried forward large family gatherings over the holidays. In fact, it wasn’t until Ben’s children were in their teens when they realized not every family celebrated Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas over spaghetti and meatballs.
Ben met the love of his life, Barbara Stelzel on a double date in Walla Walla. In 1962, Ben and Barb were married. Months before beginning his service to our country in 1963, his oldest daughter was born. Following his years serving in the United States Air Force, Ben and Barb left San Antonio, Texas and set their roots in Yakima, Washington. In 1966 and 1968, Ben was blessed with the births of two more daughters. Ben loved being a husband and father. To the delight of his daughter’s, Ben’s adventurous spirit took his girls from go-cart races, to tubing in waist high snow, to baking the award winning cake with his girls for the grade school cake contest, to having his daughter’s cheer and wave pomp pomp’s for the teams he coached during grid kid football. As much as Ben loved his family, he loved giving of his time to others. He was a passionate volunteer helping with needs in the Yakima Valley. He selflessly gave of himself to organizations such as Holy Family Catholic Church, Trailseekers, Southeast Community Center, Habitat for Humanity, the YMCA’s ASPIRE Youth Mentorship program, March of Dimes Walk-a-Thons, and Yakima Air Fair. Ben worked in the mortgage business until the 1980’s recession. By chance he met Gene Holman. Gene taught Ben to build and service burners for hop drying kilns. Ben eventually purchased the company and became owner of Hop Services of Yakima. The kindhearted families who owned the hop ranches became Ben’s loyal customers and lifelong friends. After retiring from Hop Services, Ben’s journey led him to work as a docent for the Seattle Mariners Baseball Team. Ben came to know baseball greats Ichiro Suzuki and Randy Johnson. He also developed close ties with his fellow Mariner colleagues.
Ben is survived by Barbara Greco; Theresa (Greco) and John Resha of Lake Forest Park (Washington), Gretchen (Greco) and Aaron Eickmeyer of Yakima, and Kristanne (Greco) and Michael Thompson of Kenmore (Washington); grandchildren: Erin, Megan, Jake, Cole, Chloe, Nathan, Jason and Alex; his brother, Fred Greco of Vancouver (Washington); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service for Ben will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, Washington. Following the service, Ben will go to his final resting place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Moxee. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes your thoughtful giving to the charity of your choice in care of Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936.
