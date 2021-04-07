Belinda Lou Mercado
December 1, 1962 — March 31, 2021
Belinda Lou Mercado, was born December 1, 1962, in Walla Walla. She passed away on March 31, 2021, at Scared Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, After a long hard battle with cancer.
She was a loving mom, wife, daughter, and grandmother. She loved caring for everyone and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be forever in our hearts.
Belinda and her husband Lupe were high school sweethearts and were married in 1977.
She survived by her husband, Lupe Mercado; five daughters, Sabrina Yvonne Jaimes (Joaquin), Heather U Mercado (William) Gilbert, Evette Gabriela Mercado, Mikayala Desire Mercado, and Natalya Mercado; two sons, Izaiah U Mercado and Gabriel Mercado; one sister, Gloria Hansen (David); one brother, Eddie Gonzales; her mother, Blanca Gonzales; six grand children, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Belinda is preceded in death by her father, Fortino Gonzales; one daughter, Melissa Mercado; and two brothers, Rudy Gonzales and Fortino Gonzales Jr.
A Rosary will held 6 PM Friday, April 9, 2021, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. A celebration of her life will be held 2 PM Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Fathers House Church, 304 N. 2nd, Walla Walla.