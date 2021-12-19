September 24, 1924 — December 3, 2021
Beatrice Leota Roberts was born September 24, 1924, to Jacob Harry and Mary Etta Huber in Milton, Umatilla County, OR. She attended schools in that area, graduating from McLoughlin Union High School in 1941. She was employed in several law offices in that area and Walla Walla, WA.
On May 28, 1945, Leota married Philip L. Roberts of Union, OR, who was in the United States Navy and moved to Pocomoke City, MD. She accompanied her husband in many assignments, starting with Whidbey Island and next Lima, Peru. After her husband’s retirement in 1966, she continued her career with the United States Foreign Service with assignments to Mexico, India, Uruguay, and Argentina. On retirement from the Service, she and her husband returned to Anacortes. Philip, a veteran of World War II, Korea, and Viet Nam, died on June 3, 1995. Beatrice Leota (Huber) Roberts passed away on December 3, 2021. Leota was survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Phil and Leota bought their first home in Anacortes, WA, in 1947 and always maintained a home in that area during their careers abroad. In 1955 they traveled by freighter to Lima, Peru on her husband’s assignment, then on to Washington, DC, India, and back to Washington, DC. Phil retired from the Navy as Senior Chief Aviation Electronics.
Leota continued her Foreign Service career, which began in Peru and India. She accepted assignments to Mexico City as Administrative Assistant to the US Ambassador, then traveled on to Uruguay and Argentina as Personal Assistant to the US Ambassador. She retired in November 1978, and she and Philip returned to Anacortes. They were members of the United Methodist Church. After Phil’s death, Leota remained in their home in Anacortes, still surrounded by nieces, nephews, and their families, plus numerous neighbors as well as colleagues from the Service.
While working in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Tupamaro terrorist organization kidnapped, tortured, and killed a friend of the Ambassador; and the British Ambassador was held for over a year. After subsequent kidnap attempts on Leota’s life, for her remaining two years until 1974, she was under armed guard escorts wherever she went. After the terrorist reign, she and Philip bought an estancia outside of Montevideo, where they ran cattle and horses.
Two years later saw Leota tranferred to Buenos Aires, Argentina where desparacidos conducted even more terrorism. An AmCon general was kidnapped and killed. In 1978 Leota returned to Uruguay and retired from the Foreign Service with 24 years on November 28, 1978.
Leota and Phil enjoyed many side trips during their careers, including most major EU cities. One especially memorable trip was to Manilla in the Phillippines to the national cemetery where Leota’s brother James Huber was buried’. He had died on the Bataan death march. They also went to Hong Kong, Saigon, and Guam. Leota took a solo trip to Kathmandu in the Himalayas. While working in India, she and Phil enjoyed a trip to the Taj Mahal.
Leota and Phil were a great, loving couple who loved to travel the US and Canada, too. They purchased a motor home for short-distance trips and also went fishing a lot in BC. Leota always liked taking family and guests to the Islands for excursions. They both so enjoyed company coming to stay with them at their lovely home in Anacortes on Guemes Channel.
One day before her 93rd birthday, Leota moved to Walla Walla, WA, as she wanted to be nearer to her family. She celebrated her 97th birthday in September at Eagle Springs in College Place, WA, where she had received so much love and compassionate care. Leota will surely be missed by nieces and nephews Nelda Huber Bonifacio, Merri Anne Huber, James F. Huber, Marilyn Kentch Tucholke, Robert Kentch, Pauline Kentch Hardy, Judy McKern Ford, Mary Jane McKern Harris, Elizabeth Stone Jackson, Richard Stone, Milli Stone Davis, and James Stone. Other nieces and a nephew who predeceased Leota are Archie Huber, Janice McKern Scott, and Marcia McKern Griffith. She will also be missed by the many children of those named above. Leota, being one of ten children born to Harry and Mary Etta Huber, is the last sibling to pass away.
Interment will be at a later date in the Milton-Freewater, OR cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life.
Rest in peace, our beloved Leota.