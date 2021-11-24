Beatrice Leigh Groom
August 1, 1941 — November 19, 2021
Beatrice Leigh Groom, grew up on a lively block of E. Maple St. in Walla Walla where she was born to parents Dorothy Walter and Erwin James Beard. She attended Paine Elementary, Pioneer Junior High, and Walla Walla High School, graduating in 1959. She went on to Central Washington State College where she caught the eye of her future husband, Richard Groom.
Bea returned to Walla Walla and began working at Baker Boyer Bank, which was the beginning of many years of employment in neighborhood banks, primarily in the Puyallup, WA area. More than a job, this was also the source of many long-term friends and acquaintances. She resided in the Puyallup/Graham area for about 45 years. Upon retirement, she and Dick moved to Walla Walla.
As a descendant of pioneers that came to the Walla Walla Valley in the early 1860s, Bea kept up an interest in her ancestors and how they created and fit into the history of the area. She enjoyed exploring the territory, whether traveling down familiar roads or discovering something new. Bea maintained a life-long enthusiasm for bowling, and continually played on a league. She also enjoyed an occasional round of golf with family or friends and a variety of card games. And a trip to Vegas with the girls meant a set few dollars for the casino.
With Dick she thoroughly enjoyed taking the trailer out on the roads of the Pacific NW, boating through Puget Sound, or just staying home and keeping track of the sizable garden that their yard always had space for, particularly the tomato section.
Bea is survived by her husband, Dick; a brother, Jim (Barbara) Beard; a sister, Eleanor (Tom) Quick; a niece, Chloe Beard; a niece, Kay Lynne (Aaron) Bridges; a niece, Amanda (Jeremy) Andrus; and four grandnephews, Broni, Wesley, Trygve, and Meilyr Andrus. She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Darcy Anne Quick.
A gift of remembrance may be made in Bea’s name to the Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater.