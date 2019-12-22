Barend Unck Jr.
August 8, 1945 — December 7, 2019
Long-time Walla Walla resident, Barend Unck Jr., passed away on December 7, 2019, in Fairfield, CA.
Barry, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on August 8, 1945, in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The family immigrated to the United States in 1960 and settled in Walla Walla.
Barry graduated from Wa-Hi in 1964.
In 1989 Barry moved to Fairfield, CA where he went to work for Sherwin Williams and enjoyed many years there as a long-distance truck driver.
After his retirement he enjoyed doing what he loved--fishing in the San Fransisco Bay!!
Barry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Barend Unck Sr. and Johanna Unck, and his son Mark.
Barry is survived by his brother, Bob (Terri) of Oregon; sisters, Marjo Unck Nesteby (Clifford), and Marianne Unck Renick (Monty), both of Walla Walla; four children, Jodie Van Tubergen (Marti), Michael, Jason (Tammy) and Edgar (Andrea) Unck.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the love of Barry’s life, Dalene Sovine, for the compassionate and loving care she gave Barry these last 10 years. We love you Dalene!!
Barry will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, great-granddaughters, who knew him as GG Pa, and nieces and nephews.
As per Barry’s request, there will be no services held.