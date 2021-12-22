Barbara Vett Szall
August 9, 1925 — December 8, 2021
Barbara Vett Szall, 96, of Marietta, GA, and formerly of Scotland, CT, passed away on December 8, 2021. Born on August 9, 1925, to William and Edna Vett, Barbara was raised in Danielson, CT. After her marriage, she lived for many years in Scotland, CT, where she raised her six children and was actively involved in community activities, at one time serving as the Town Clerk.
Survivors include sons, Frank and his wife Valari of Florissant, CO, John of Marietta, GA, and Richard and his wife Donna of Lavonia, GA; daughter, Karen and her partner Christopher Nelson of Walla Walla; and 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; daughter, Judy Lamphier; and son, William.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.