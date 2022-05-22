Barbara Saxe Stubblefield
June 8, 1944 — May 8, 2022
Barbara Saxe Stubblefield, died on May 8, 2022, at the age of 77, awaiting mitral valve surgery. Born in Redwood City, California, on June 8, 1944, she attended Palo Alto public schools, and came as a freshman to Whitman College in 1962. After graduating with a BA in history, she married Francis Stubblefield, a local farmer who died in 1974. She was devoted to her family and took on the role of single mother courageously. She lived in Walla Walla for the rest of her life, and was active in the community, serving on many boards over the years including AAUW, Planned Parenthood, YWCA, Fort Walla Walla Museum, and the Walla Walla Symphony.
Barbara joined the Whitman staff as Alumni Fund director in September of 1981. She was responsible for transforming the operation of the Alumni Fund, adding a phonathon, a leadership conference, a Parents Council, and adding class representatives which numbered more than 100 during her years. She had hundreds of alumni friends for whom she was the direct connection to the College. She was a recipient of the Whitman College Town Gown award which recognizes Whitman volunteers in the Walla Walla Community. She retired in 2008 and served as her class representative during the following years. She valued her participation in the Sherwood Trust Leadership program and had been serving as president in the Portfolio Investment group.
She was an avid bridge player, a world traveler, an (enthusiastic) photographer, and a musical person who enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Upon retirement from Whitman, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of seeing animals on the savannah in Africa. She was a loyal friend to many and a devoted and supportive mom and grandmother. Her intellectual curiosity was boundless, and she was a lifelong learner. Throughout her life, she could be relied on to cheer people up with her humor and sense of fun. She was an independent woman who never asked for recognition. She was kind and hospitable to all.
A Memorial service will be held in mid-September in Walla Walla.
She is survived by her children, Laura Saxe-O’Brien (son-in-law, Josh O’Brien), Corvallis, OR, Robert Saxe (daughter-in-law, Raka Nandi), Memphis, TN; three grandchildren, Linus, Maya and Neel; her sister, Jane Saxe Robison, Oaxaca, Mexico; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to: Planned Parenthood, Walla Walla Symphony, Fort Walla Walla Museum and the YWCA.