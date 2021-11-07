Barbara Louise Parker
March 15, 1935 — October 30, 2021
Barbara Louise Parker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed
away at home surrounded by her family on October 30, 2021.
Her greatest joy in life was her family. Each time a new baby was passed into her arms, her love and commitment was evident and lasting.
She rarely missed her children’s and grandchildren’s events. She logged miles and miles supporting them at wrestling tournaments, rifle matches, baseball games, and basketball games.
Performances by her great-grandchildren’s bluegrass band brought joy to Barbara in her later years.
Barbara took great pleasure in her beautiful yard and flower gardens, passing down that passion for flowers to three generations.
She was a member of a quilting group that met in Fort Walla Walla. As an avid cross-stitcher, she made numerous family heirlooms.
Barbara grew up on Locust Street in Walla Walla, attended Sharpstein Grade School, and graduated from Wa-Hi in1953.
She met her future husband William (Bill) Parker at the United Brethren Church in Walla Walla. They were married at this church on November 20, 1953.
She attended Blue Mountain Community Church for more than 50 years, forming lifelong friendships in the Church’s Sunday School class.
Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Newbill and Ruth March; and brother, Gerald Newbill. She is survived by husband, Bill Parker; brothers, Eugene Newbill of Newport, OR, Donald Newbill of Las Vegas, NV; her children: David Parker (Mary) of Touchet, Paul Parker (Leigh) of Walla Walla, Doris Wilton (Duane) of Lowden, Joseph Parker (Marcy) of Portland, OR. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who knew her as their beloved “GG.”
The family thanks Walla Walla Hospice and the The Walla Walla Veterans Home for their care. Memorial contributions may be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Milton-Freewater Cemetery.