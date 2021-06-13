Barbara Louise Hillbrand
July 13, 1950 — June 4, 2021
Barbara Louise Hillbrand succumbed to her fierce battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday morning, June 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family.
She was born Barbara Dunkelburg Junior on July 13, 1950, in Pendleton, Oregon, the third of six children of Gail and Barbara Dunkelburg. Barbara spent much of her childhood on the family farm, on Braden Road in Walla Walla. She graduated from Wa-Hi and earned her Bachelor’s at Portland State University. She eventually moved to Portland, where she worked for Kaiser Permanente for 26 years. Barbara was part of their supply team in various roles before retiring in 2004. Her giving nature prompted her return to Walla Walla to care for her mother, where she also began over 15 years volunteering for the Walla Walla Senior Center as a Meals on Wheels driver.
Barbara was a woman who touched the hearts of all those she met through her generosity and loving nature. She spent her free time fishing, fishing, and more fishing, but she also loved bowling, and watching any televised sport. Barbara married Darryl Hillbrand in 2007, whom she loved to travel with. Their favorites were Australia and Fiji. When not traveling (or fishing), you could find her playing with her great-grandson Wyatt and keeping Darryl out of trouble.
Barbara is survived by her husband; her son, Eric Shipman of Seattle; daughter, Kristina Waggoner of St. Helens, Oregon; stepdaughter, Trish Keller of Gresham; brother, David Dunkelburg of Walla Walla; and sister, Christy Reilly-Weaver of Beavercreek, Oregon. Barbara took great joy in her five grandchildren and her great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be held on August 28, 2021, on the family farm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either Meals-on-Wheels or the American Cancer Society.