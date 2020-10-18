Barbara L. Vories
August 16, 1929 — October 6, 2020
Barbara Vories, lifetime Walla Walla Valley resident, passed away peacefully at her home on October 6, 2020, with family at her side.
Barbara was born August 16, 1929, in Walla Walla, to Lillian Weatherman Merklin and Miles Merklin. Barbara attended local private schools, as well as Laurelwood Adventist Academy. She married Eldon Vories on June 10, 1947, in College Place.
Barbara was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother, as well as business partner to her husband who established Eldon Vories Chevron in 1958, and later Eldon Vories Motors in 1963. She was a long-time member of the College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, and enjoyed volunteering at Walla Walla University, Walla Walla General Hospital, and in other church-related positions where needed. She was a Board Member and Treasurer of KLRF Radio for several years. She had a passion for travel and adventure, and through the years had the opportunity to travel to many countries around the world with her husband and friends. She also traveled and volunteered on several Maranatha mission trips in the USA and abroad. Barbara enjoyed gardening, especially her time spent with the Walla Walla Garden Club, her flowers, and above all she dearly loved her family and precious dog Holly.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Don Vories and Dennis Vories; her daughter, Susan Joice; son-in-law, Roger Joice; daughters-in-law, Jeanne Vories, Candace Vories, and Sylvia Vories; grandchildren to include, Mindy Irvine, Monte Vories, Vanessa, Jessica and Sidney Vories, Jason Vories, Sara Vories, Jeff Joice, Matthew Joice, and Stephanie Toebe; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Drew, Alex and Kasi Irvine, Camdyn Vories, Sean Munson, Lily and Austin Joice, and Hadley, Grayson and Colton Joice; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Vories; son, Steve Vories; three brothers, Lester Merklin, Keith Merklin, and Jerry Merklin; daughter-in-law, Kathy Wells Vories; and granddaughter, Janelle Vories.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Three Angels Broadcasting Network, Amazing Facts, or Walla Walla University Student Missions program.
