Barbara Knopp

Barbara Louise (Teal) Knopp was born to Alfred (Bob) and Doris Teal on November 11, 1944, in Walla Walla. A year later, her best friend arrived in the form of her baby brother Bill Teal. Her family was complete with the arrival of siblings Lerae (Templeton) and Spike Teal. Some of her favorite memories were growing up on the Anderson Ranch and attending grade school in Clyde, WA.
After graduating High School at WA-Hi she went on to attend Seattle Pacific University where she met her husband, Russ Knopp. The two were married March 5, 1966, in the First Assembly Church on Cherry Street in Walla Walla. The couple welcomed daughter Heidi Joy (Knopp) Torbenson in December of 1969. In 1972 their family grew again with the adoption of 10-year-old Rene Groom.
Barbara shares her heart's desire as a young woman was to be a missionary to an Orphanage. In her own words, she writes how God revealed to her that she had indeed done that as the couple added to their family Clint Nelson, Scott Jeffery Hooper, and foreign exchange students Seigo Sakuma, Miguel Nema, and Hannah Walker.
Barbara's life was centered around music. From her early days in a trio with Cousin Betty Stimmel and Carrie Simmonds to singing with friends Kathy Jordan, Myrt Isaak, and Terry Bolyard in a group called Frontier Spirit. She later joined Sweet Adeline's in Colville and then the Blue Mountain Chapter when she and Russ moved to Waitsburg. She sang in the larger chorus as well as in a quartet called Blueprint. Barbara was also a favorite soloist for weddings and various church events. She shared her love of music with the younger generations in the form of directing a kids' choir. Her particular favorite style of music came in the form of Acapella for which she sang baritone.
Barbara knew no stranger, and her life was filled with many heart connections that were friends.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Russell A. Knopp; daughters, Heidi Torbenson (sons Brock and Zach), Rene Groom (husband Thomas, sons Thomas, Lucas, Cole, Matthew, and their families); siblings, Lerae (Teal) Templeton and husband, Steve; Spike Teal and wife, Debbie (Barker); Debbie (Rule) Teal. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Alfred Robert Teal; brother, William Robert Teal; and exchange student son, Miguel Nema.
A graveside service will be held on June 25, at 10:00 AM at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in Walla Walla. A Celebration of Life will take place at Coulee City Assembly of God, Coulee City, WA on July 9, 2022, at 11:00.
Memorials may be made to Heartlink (Hospice), 3920 Outlook Road, Sunnyside, WA. 98944