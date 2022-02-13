Barbara Joan Millard Pringle
September 23, 1927 — February 7, 2022
Barbara Joan Millard Pringle, born September 23, 1927, passed away on February 7, 2022.
Barbara was born to Lena Harrison Millard and Jack Millard at Walla Walla General Hospital. She attended Sharpstein School and graduated from Walla Walla High School.
Barb was the oldest of three; sister Elaine and brother Donny. The kids were active in school activities, music and growing up on Park Street.
Her father Jack purchased a biplane, and she would stand up in the second seat to be able to look out at the countryside as they flew. Sparking an interest in flight as a young child. Resulting in her pilot’s license as an adult and earning the moniker of “Bounce and Go Barb” at Walla Walla Airport as she worked to keep her skills up.
Barbara’s father Jack died in 1936. Lena later remarried Bill Upton, who was a loving stepfather to her and her siblings.
Barbara met her future husband Ray “Bud” Pringle at Sharpstein School. Bud caught her eye and that relationship would continue to grow through their teen years. Upon Bud’s return from the Navy, Barb and Bud married on May 12, 1947 at St. Pauls in Walla Walla.
For years Barb and Bud lived on Catherine Street. They welcomed and raised daughters Pam, Debbie and Terri. As the girls married, they moved to Stubblefield until Bud passed away in December 2015.
As the girls were growing up, Barb enjoyed being a part of their school activities, and working at many local businesses. Summers were spent at the family cabin on Priest Lake. Barb bowled, skied, danced, studied several languages, and was active in Jazzercize into her late 80s. Never having idle hands, she sewed, needlepoint, crossword puzzles and her favorite jigsaw puzzles. Her quick wit always brought smiles to those around her. Barbara’s love of music including singing and piano playing filled us all with joy. She was a active volunteer at church functions as well as Meals on Wheels. Barbara’s faith in the Lord was evident daily and you were blessed if you could be on her prayer list.
Upon Bud’s death, Barb moved to Wheatland Village, then to Parkside where she passed peacefully at 94 years old.
And through it all…Her husband, three daughters and their husbands, nine grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren saw a kind, humble, and gracious woman who loved Jesus and prayed for her family every day.
Burial will be private. A celebration of Barb’s life will be held at a later date.