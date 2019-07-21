Barbara Jean
(Richardson) Aichele
October 1, 1931 — July 1, 2019
Barbara Jean (Richardson) Aichele, 87, of Walla Walla, passed away at home with family by her side, after a short illness.
She was born to the late William and Gertrude (Growcock) Richardson in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the second of six children. The family later moved to Waterloo, Nebraska and eventually settled in Walla Walla, where Barbara graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1949.
Barbara married Vernon Fuge in 1949 and together they had two daughters, Judy and Jeanne. She and Vernon later divorced. In 1989, Barbara married Clifford Aichele and they were together until his passing in 2011.
Barbara spent her career in the food service industry. Starting as a teenager, she was a car hop with her cousin Donna at the G & P Drive-in, later waitressing at The Red Apple restaurant, and then working at Bon Appétit of Whitman College until retirement.
Barbara had a zest for life and a great sense of humor. You never spent long in her company without laughing. She enjoyed playing Bunco, occasional trips to Wildhorse Casino and grocery shopping because she had a passion for trying new recipes and was always thinking of ways to add her own twist and make it that much better. She was known for being a great cook, but she was really recognized as the “baker” and never lacked for someone wanting to be her “taster”. Every Christmas, Barbara would give away platters of her baked goods. She expressed her love for many with the food and sweets she prepared.
Barbara loved family and enjoyed regular holiday get-togethers and frequently hosted “Friday Sibling Lunches”. She especially looked forward to when her daughters (“the girls”) and their families came for a visit.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Judy Fairbanks and Jeanne (Bob) Nation; a brother, Earl (Donna) Richardson; sisters, Joanne Laufer and Pat (Alan) Gradwahl; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; her parents; a sister, Sharon Richardson; a brother, Donald Richardson; and son-in-law, Gary Fairbanks.
Barbara will be deeply missed but remains forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Pioneer Park Garden Center Clubhouse from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com