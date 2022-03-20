Barbara Jean McCaw
October 17, 1928 — February 27, 2022
Barbara was born on October 17, 1928, to Jess and Ida Swegle and she had five children, Cheryl Foster, Janine Baker (Craig), Kathleen McCaw, Sharlene Roe (Jim) and David McCaw.
At age 16, she Tapped Dance for the Troops at the McCaw Army Hospital and She worked at Liberty and Roxy Theatre.
She lived in Hawaii 22 years, and Received her Masters Degree in Psychology at the University of Hawaii at Moana. While in Hawaii she worked for a Marketing Company and was able to travel to the different Hawaiian Islands. She enjoyed Mystery Trains Rides, Little Theatre Plays and going to the Oregon Coast with family and loved going to the grandchildren’s school choir and band concerts and plays, etc.
Barbara was an accomplished author, writing 3 books that were Published: “Tea Leaf Island”, which had “Mystery, Intrigue and took place in England”. “Rendezvous with Destiny,” which was a Gothic Parapsychological Mystery and “Frozen Moon”, which was “Mystery and Time Travel to the 1400’s to the Present.” She was very creative and artistic and drew elegant Victorian women, with her pencil art.
Barbara was kind and loved her family with “All her Heart!” She would make us all feel extra special and was “One of the Most Kind Souls!”. She had a “Heart of Gold” and truly was an “Angel on Earth!”
Barbara is survived by her sister, Carol Mellon and family; her grandchildren: Frank Warner (Michelle), Dennis Warner, Jimmy Englander (Kim), Jesse Grandstaff, Ben Grandstaff (Erin) and Talia McCaw Grandstaff; great-grandchildren: Jordyn Jean, David, Caleb, Mandy, Taylor, Finn and Madison and their families. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Reedy; and her parents, Ida and Jesse Swegle.