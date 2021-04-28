Barbara J. Moss
July 12, 1936 — April 21, 2021
Barbara J. Moss, 84, of Walla Walla, died April 21, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by love ones.
Barbara Moss was born July 12, 1936, in Yakima, Washington to William and Marie Kongle. Barbara lived in Yakima. She and Richard had a double wedding with husband’s sister Shirley and her husband Charles on April 11. 1953, while home on leave from the Marines.
In 1956 the couple settled down in Longview, WA, after many years her and her husband became ministers and pastured for 7 years at Bethel Full Gospel Church in Longview, moving on to many churches in Yakima, Wapato, WA, Hayden Lake, ID and then moved to Walla Walla, and pastured at the Light House Pentecostal Church for 9 years.
In early years she liked baking cinnamon rolls, cakes and donuts for family and church bake sales. In later years she loved serving alongside her husband and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include, JoAnna Archer of Vancouver, WA, Maradee Thomas of Longview, WA., and Pamela Adams of Walla Walla, WA; three grandchildren: Craig Elliott, Kristopher Adams, and Katrina Adams; and seven great-grandchildren: Emily Elliott, Judah Elliott, Zachary Elliott, Jayden Adams, Jayann Adams, Jayhanna Adams, and Harlee Warriner. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Richard L. Moss; mother, Marie Adamsky; and father, William Kongle.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, WA with Pastor Danny Rogers, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.