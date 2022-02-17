Barbara Gail Daniel
August 15, 1948 — February 4, 2022
Barbara Gail Daniel, 73, died February 4, 2022, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints, 1821 S Second Avenue, Walla Walla.
Barbara Gail Patterson was born to Warren (Pat) Patterson from Winchester, Virginia and Betty Lucille Greenwood Patterson from McCook, Nebraska on August 15, 1948, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
She is survived by her siblings: Anna Patterson (Spokane, WA) and Steve Patterson (Walla Walla); her children: Richard Gene Angel Daniel (Shannon), Angelique Hardin (Darren), Kimberly Lynn Daniel (Ignacio “Nacho” Flores), Joshua Daniel; her grandchildren: Alayna Maria Cano, Patrick Daniel, Cruz Velez, Moses Flores; her great-grandson, Jon Michael Cano Schneider.
Barbara worked at Jonathan M Wainwright Memorial Medical Center (the VA) in WW where she retired. Mom met Melissa Wilson while working as a seamstress. Melissa has been a kind and loving friend for many years.
Barbara had a small group of friends that were very close to her. Sally Ann Eggers, and Kate O’Rourke Thayer. Barbara met Sally and Kate while neighbors, and they grew to be the best of friends.
Later in life Barbara found some peace in the LDS Church. She was baptized then endowed and attended the temple. She loved and appreciated her visiting teacher, Bonnie.