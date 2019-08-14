Barbara Carter
June 10, 1929 — August 10, 2019
Barbara Lee Carter, 90, of Walla Walla, died August 10, 2019, at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center, Walla Walla.
Mrs. Carter was born June 10, 1929, in Dayton, to Edward Lee and Birdie Dell (Epperson) Alcorn. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1947, and married Willard (Willie) Carter on June 8, 1947 in Dayton, and the couple moved to Walla Walla later that year. Later in 1947, she began working at J.J. Newberry, taking time off to raise her two children, Tom and Pam. In 1967, she left J.J. Newberry to become a sales associate at JC Penney where she worked until her retirement.
Mrs. Carter was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She and her husband belonged to the Dayton High School Alumni Association. She was a former member of Walla Walla High Steppers. She and her husband volunteered with Wa-Hi Big Blue Boosters, and enjoyed attending local high school, community college, and Washington State University sporting events. She also made several trips with her husband and daughter to Washington, D.C., and the Delaware shore to visit her son. In June of this year, she celebrated her 90th birthday at a party which was attended by her children, her nieces and nephews, and close friends.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard, in 2005; her twin sister, Esther Brodhead; her younger sister, Linda Vail; and her younger brother, Charles Alcorn. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Michael Turley; a son and his partner, Thomas E. Carter and Gerry M. Escobar; two grandchildren, Monica and husband Kyle Bigham and Michele Turley; and one great granddaughter, Taylor Kay Tiedemann; several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, 300 S.E. Myra Road, College Place. Pastor Steve Morris will officiate for both services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton High School Alumni Association through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.