Barbara Carol Brenes
June 3, 1942 — October 30, 2021
Barbara Carol Brenes, age 79, of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully in her home on October 30, 2021, with her loving daughter, Vickie Halladay, by her bedside. She battled Alzheimers Disease for several years.
Barbara was born to parents, Alma Alice Wilson and Noble Edward Wilson in Havaco aka Hemp Hill, West Virginia. The family moved to Hermiston when she was 9 years old. She lived in Tacoma, WA, Los Angeles, CA, Ponce, Puerto Rico and Anchorage, AK before moving back to Walla Walla, to be near her parents. She worked in the kitchen of the Odd Fellows Home for several years then as a caretaker for the elderly before finally getting her CNA License and opening The Wilson Adult Family Home as well as taking care of her elderly parents until their deaths. Barbara was free spirited, adventurous, and loved to travel. She needed to travel her own path: bad or good, it was hers. Barbara loved gardening, growing weed and nude sunbathing. She was a rebel and had many exciting adventures with her beloved grandson, Grant Halladay.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Noble and Alma Wilson; and brother, Russell Wilson. She is survived by her four children: sons, Jeff Halladay of Coos Bay, OR and Jerry Halladay of Meacham, OR; daughters, Vickie Halladay of Walla Walla and Linda Halladay of Temple, TX. Her grandchildren are Michael Williams, Christina Courtright, Kim Burford, Lottie Arkham and Grant Halladay. She has four great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Dale Wilson; and nieces, Sheryl Backus, Kelli Griffis; nephew, Rusti Wilson; and longtime friend and caretaker, Barry Chabre.
Celebration of life will be held privately in Charleston, Oregon on Tuesday, November, 9, 2021. Burial of Barbara’s ashes will be at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery at a later date.