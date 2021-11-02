Barbara C. Brenes Nov 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara C. BrenesJune 3, 1942 — Oct. 30, 2021MILTON-FREEWATER - Barbara Carol Brenes, 79, died Oct. 30, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara Carol Brenes Milton-freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: Robert Sanderson Jr. Oct 31, 2021 Duane Robert Buchtel Oct 31, 2021 Matthew “Isaac” Robertson Oct 31, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Free Free for the hauling, 30x80 craft Pool Spa Cover Pool Spa Cover, Heavy Duty 92 x 92 x 5. Septic Valley Septic and Portable Restroom ALL CLASSIFIEDS