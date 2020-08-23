Barbara Bernice Tolley
July 4, 1940 — August 19, 2020
In Loving Memory
Barbara, 80, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Eagle Springs. At her request, there will be no services.
Barbara was born to Augustus and Wisteria (Galloway) Barrett in Raton, New Mexico on July 4, 1940; she was one of four children. She was loved by all and known as the Ambassador of Larch Ave. Barbara had a great love for family, friends, the great outdoors, and especially Multnomah Falls.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Gary Barrett; and loving family members and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Tolley; sisters, Beverly Moore, and Norma Quackenbush.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountianview-colonialdewitt.com