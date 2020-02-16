Barbara Benita Gove Wyman
May 11, 1919 — Feb. 6, 2020
Barbara Wyman passed away at the Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla, on February 6, 2020, at the age of 100. She was born in Presque Isle, Maine, to Guy Gove and Doris Middlemist Gove.
After graduating from Brewer (Maine) High School (class of 1937) she did a secretarial course at Beal College (1939) and did clerical work in various offices. In 1942 she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, the Reverend Walter E. Wyman, and during World War II she accompanied her husband to his postings as chaplain at various Army Air Force bases. After the war she cheerfully fulfilled the expectations of the pastor’s wife at various Congregational (later United Church of Christ) churches in Maine, Massachusetts, and New York. An avid reader, she explored New England transcendentalist authors, especially Henry David Thoreau. Later in life she took an interest in and practiced meditation and explored various forms of alternative spiritualities. She was particularly fond of the poetry of May Sarton. Barbara had a long and happy life, made joyful by her grateful, accepting, and cheerful outlook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; her brother, Raymond Gove; and her niece, Bonnie Ohlund. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Walter E. Wyman Jr. and Sara Wyman; three grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Plans for a memorial service are pending. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Washington Odd Fellows home for their kindness and care of Barbara. Family & Friends may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com