Barbara Belle Hansen
March 3, 1927 — March 15, 2021
Barbara Belle (MacDougall, Whiteaker) Hansen, 94, died March 15, 2021, in Walla Walla, WA. Barbara was born in Lolo, Montana to and grew up in Helena Montana. She married Francis (Bob) L. Whiteaker November 2, 1942 in Wallace Idaho and graduated from Helena high school in June of 1944. They had seven children and later divorced in 1969. In July of 1988, Barb married Robert L. Hansen whom she remained married to until his death in 2007.
Barb spent her youth dreaming of being a concert pianist. She played piano for church services, at funerals, weddings, and later at Odd Fellows whilst a resident. Barb taught music for the Milton-Freewater Unified School District. She was a strong independent woman who enjoyed the country lifestyle in a home she built south of Dixie with the help of her children. She loved most animals and had a particular passion for horses. Later in life Barb worked as Realtor who sold a great deal of mountain and country properties. She maintained her fierce independence until dementia forced her to move to town at Odd Fellows. While there, she enjoyed being near Whitman College and walking to Pioneer Park to feed the ducks. Above all, Barb was a strongly convicted Christian who believed in meeting people anywhere and talking to them about the new life that Jesus offers us all.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hansen; and her son, Russell L. Whiteaker. She is survived by six children: Sharon (Jim) Savidge of Pasco, WA, Alan (Loretta) Whiteaker of Lake Stevens, WA, Warren (Kathy) Whiteaker of Walla Walla, Valerie Whiteaker of Gold Bar, WA, Mike (Grace) Whiteaker of Littleton, CO, and Shawn (Bill) Reser of Walla Walla.
A memorial service will be held in June. Memorial contributions are suggested to Stateline Seventh-day Adventist Church in Milton-Freewater (statelinesda.org). The family would like to thank the staff of Odd Fellows facilities for their extraordinarily compassionate care for the entire family over the last 7 years.