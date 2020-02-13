Barbara B. Wyman
May 11, 1919 — Feb. 6, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Barbara B. Wyman, 100, died Feb. 6, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
Barbara B. Wyman
May 11, 1919 — Feb. 6, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Barbara B. Wyman, 100, died Feb. 6, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
Blue Mountain Action Council announced the award of a USDA Local Food Promotion Program (LFP… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.