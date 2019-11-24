Barbara Ann Harnett
Nov. 16, 1939 — Nov. 16, 2019
Barbara Ann Harnett of Walla Walla died November 16, 2019, surrounded by family, at the age of 80. Barbara was born November 16, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York. Barbara was born to Helen Stewart Pike and Arthur William Pike.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Melvin Joel Harnett; and daughters, Dawn Harnett and Sheree Lobdell; and son, Sean Harnett and his wife Darcie Harnett. She has four grandchildren, Madeleine Lobdell age 24, Luke Lobdell age 19, Alexa Harnett age 14 and Colby Harnett age 11. She had three siblings and is survived by her brother, William Pike. Her other two siblings were Jean Wilkens and Arthur Pike.
Barbara graduated from William H. Maxwell Vocational High School June 25, 1957. She married Melvin Joel Harnett October 6, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York and they were married for 57 years.
She worked at McDonalds in Walla Walla for 17 years and was a valued employee. Barbara loved to read, bake, spend time with her children and grandchildren, participated in Amvets Post 1111 women’s auxiliary, plant flowers, work on latch hook rugs, Tri-chem painting, book keeper for the family trust and traveling and visiting friends. Barbara made friends wherever she went. She was always doing things for others. She loved to bake cookies at Christmas and pass them out to friends and neighbors. She had lasagna feeds for Balloon Stampede/Mother’s Day weekends for family and friends; sometimes having up to 60 people attend. She always kept busy and moving even when she did not feel well. She was loved by all and loved her family fiercely. She was small but feisty. She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course, 201 E. Rees Ave, Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara Harnett to either the American Cancer Society or Ronald McDonald House Children’s Charities.