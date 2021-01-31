Barbara Ann “Bobby” Tewalt
November 21, 1931 — January 25, 2021
Barbara Ann “Bobby” Tewalt, 89, passed away January 25, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Dayton, Washington.
Barbara was born November 21, 1931, in Washtucna, WA, delivered by her grandfather the town doctor, to parents Rex and Alberta (Victor) Davis. Barbara attended Dayton Schools, graduating from Dayton High School, class of 1950. She married Kenneth D. Tewalt, October of 1949, in Dayton. Together they welcomed one daughter and three sons.
Barbara is survived by her children: Daughter, Maryann Maier, Sons, Kenny Tewalt and Randy Tewalt, all of Dayton, Washington. She is also survived by three Grandchildren, Tessa, Eddie and Atticus and three Great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily and Olive.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth Tewalt; and her son, Ron Tewalt.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Private family interment will be held at the Dayton City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society, American Diabetes Foundation, Blue Mountain Heart or the Epilepsy Foundation, through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
