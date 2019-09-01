Barbara A. Guth
March 26, 1962 — August 24, 2019
Barbara A. Guth, 57 of College Place, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family at her side after a long-fought battle with cancer on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be September 8, at 10 a.m. at Walla Walla University SDA Church Fellowship Hall. 212 SW 4th St, College Place.
Barb was a voracious reader. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy at barbarabush.org
