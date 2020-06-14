Aurelio Gonzalez Jr.
July 1, 1946 — May 27, 2020
Aurelio “Speedy” Gonzalez, Jr., 73, was born in Olmito, Texas, on July 1, 1946. On May 27, 2020, he passed away peacefully at his home in Walla Walla.
Speedy was raised in Olmito, Texas, and attended area schools, he graduated from Los Fresnos High School in 1965. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation and went to Boot Camp in San Diego, California. He served a 13-month tour of duty in Vietnam. Speedy was stationed at NAS North Island Security Barracks, working as base security. He received orders to go back overseas and spent his last six months as a Marine in Okinawa, Japan.
Speedy met the love of his life, Linda Duncan, at NAS North Island and they married on October 5, 1968. Their daughter and first son were born in San Diego, California. They moved to Walla Walla, in 1971 and had their third child in 1972.
In January of 1972, Speedy began his career as a Correctional Officer at Washington State Penitentiary. He attended Community College and received a degree in Criminal Justice. He later received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Central Washington University. Speedy became a Corrections Counselor in 1978 and retired in 2007. He was active in his children’s athletic lives and was their most enthusiastic cheerleader. He cherished spending time with his family and friends and attending his grandchildren’s athletic and musical events.
Speedy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Duncan Gonzalez of Walla Walla; his daughter, Melissa Gonzalez of Walla Walla; his son, Mike Gonzalez and Life Partner, Jess Taylor of Puyallup, Washington; his brother, Victor L. Gonzalez and his wife Diana Gonzalez of Los Fresnos, Texas; daughter-in-law, Karene Singer Gonzalez of Walla Walla; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; three brother-in-law’s, one sister-in-law; three nieces, three nephews, one great-niece, and many extended family. He was preceded in death by parents, Josefina and Aurelio Gonzalez Sr. of Brownsville, Texas; mother and father-in-law, Mary Ellen and Jack Duncan of Walla Walla; and his son, Joe Gonzalez of Walla Walla.
Family attended a Rosary in honor of Speedy on June 2, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks to please send donations to the Blue Mountain Humane Society or Jonathan Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla.
The family would like to thank all of Speedy’s medical providers and Fresenius Kidney Care of Walla Walla for their support, and compassionate care.
Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com.