Audrey “Lynnette” (Parker) Lee
— April 5, 2020
Audrey “Lynnette” (Parker) Lee passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, from natural causes at the age of 87.
Surviving siblings are Bernadine MacLean, Spokane, WA., William Parker, Walla Walla, WA., Wilma Burdette, Cleve Parker and Chuck Parker, all of Kennewick. Surviving children are Dwaine Lee of Nebraska and Stacy Anderson of Texas.
A brief farewell will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Milton Freewater cemetery.
My mother was the most beautiful person inside and out. She was caring, loving, funny, generous and loved serving others. She has been a major part of our lives and we have wonderful memories of her.
We love you Mom!