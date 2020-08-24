Audeana Belle Samuel
August 24, 1947 — April 18, 2020
The Beloved Audeana Belle Samuel’s obituary written by her love...Edward Samuel.
Audeana Belle Samuel, born August 24, 1947, to Raymond and Virtue Bell Mahaffey Gruder. Adopted in love to her natural grandparents, Alfred and Maria Rutler. She lived in the small town of Touchet until age 5, then moved to Prescott until she married her love and world, Samuel, September 19, 1964. They lived in College Place at first, then they moved to Stateline in 1968, where they became the youngest couple in the state of Washington to become foster parents! Raising 14 foster children and starting a family of their own in 1993, they moved back to Touchet. Where both of their life’s focus became family and grandchildren!
For 13 years they owned and operated Beltran, their family poultry processing business, she worked for the Walla Walla County as a drug and alcohol counselor. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bingo with her family and friends and going to the Pacific Ocean, often as she could, she also enjoyed farm life with cattle, horses and pigs. She and Ed raised many baby cows and sheep, oh, she also raised Chihuahuas and Golden Retrievers.
Survived by her husband, Edward Samuel; her son, Marvin Samuel his wife Laura; her daughter, Rose Anne Baxter; four grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie Samuel, Hanna, and Kane Cheney; and one great-grandson, Joseph Samuel.
Memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid. Donations can be made to the Touchet School or Providence Hospital Cancer Center.