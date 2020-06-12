Ashton V. Ruble
May 26, 1991 — May 31, 2020
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Ashton V. Ruble passed away at age 29 in Walla Walla.
Ashton was born on May 26, 1991, in Tacoma, WA to Elizabeth (Beth) Ruble and Charles (Chuck) Reese. He then moved to Walla Walla, where he grew up living with family.
Ashton worked as a Chef at the Red Monkey in Walla Walla where he took pride in what he did. From preparing food, to creating new menus and enjoying the interactions with coworkers and restaurant guests. Ashton loved all things music. He enjoyed local bands, playing guitar and writing lyrics. He also had a love for Horror movies. His humor could bring a smile to anyone’s face. And if it didn’t, his goofy laugh definitely would have.
Ashton was preceded in death by his mother, Beth; grandmother, Zelma; grandfather, Ed; uncle, Irvin; and brother, Brian. He is survived by his father, step-father, three brothers and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Harris Park in Milton-Freewater (in Widner Cove) Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m.