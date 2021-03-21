Ascencion C. Castillo
December 14, 1929 — February 16, 2021
Ascencion C. Castillo, of Walla Walla, passed away at his residence on February 16, 2021. He was born in Taft, Texas on December 14, 1929, and moved to Edinburg where he was raised as a child.
He is survived by his sisters, Maria De La Luz, Juanita; and brothers, Roberto and Martin Castillo all of Monterrey, Mexico; children: Raymond, Ascencion Jr., Janie Lugo, and Elias; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Angelica; father, Joaquin, mother Elvira; brother’s, Candelario, Salvador, Joaquin, Felipe; sister, Socorro; and grandson, Dominick Castillo.
He migrated to Walla Walla from Edinburg, Texas in the mid 1950s, before making Walla Walla his home. The family migrated from Texas to Walla Walla. He worked for Elmer Heitstuman Farms and took charge of the irrigation and manning the crew who cut asparagus. When the season was completed, he would then migrate to Woodburn, Oregon, and work in harvesting hops and that is when he met his future wife Angelica Olvera. They married in September of 1960 and decided to make Walla Walla their home and raise their family, while living on the Heitstuman farm.
In 1997, Ascencion reunited with his half-siblings in Monterrey, Mexico who he had not seen since they were children. This reunion brought him and his half-siblings closer together until his final years.
Ascencion enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, from fishing, dancing, and playing video games. He enjoyed watching NFL football and cooking out with family. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren.
He will never be forgotten, and he raised a family with teaching them pride and teaching them the importance of honor and how to be proud; and be proud of where they came from.
Ascencion was laid to rest on February 26, 2021, at a private burial with family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Providence St. Mary Foundation through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362