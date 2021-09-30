Arthur Wayne Bussell
October 18, 1954 — September 24, 2021
Arthur Wayne Bussell, 66, was born October 18, 1954. The eldest of five and the only son of Larry and Martha Lee Bussell. Art passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with his children by his side.
Born in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho, his parents Larry and Martha Lee moved soon after his birth to Gardena, Washington and raised Art and his sisters on the farm. He attended Touchet Schools and graduated in 1973. After graduation, he attended Walla Walla Community College and continued his work on the family farm.
Art raised his family and farmed in the Touchet-Gardena area until 2001 when he went to work at Pondarosa Fibers, followed by a move to the pulp mill at Boise Cascade where he worked until is retirement in October 2020. During his retirement he enjoyed spending his well-earned free time with his children, grandchildren, and family. Art became very involved with his church, New Beginnings Chapel, and helped with their very active Soup Kitchen preparing food and shelter for community members. Art generously gave his time and money to help others in need. Art was known for being a very hard worker and also for his incredible ability to laugh, tease, and make friends with everyone.
Art is survived by his son, Jakob and Marcela Bussell, and grandchildren, Ariana and Isaac of Fontana, California; daughter, Breayn Bussell and grandson Jakob Austyn of College Place; his father, Larry Bussell; and his four sisters: Rene Gosney, Melanie Wilkinson, Sarah Bussell, Darlene (Wes) White; and several nieces, nephews, and a great niece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Lee Bussell; and niece Tara Gosney.
A memorial service will be held at the Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave, Walla Walla, on Saturday, October 2, at 4 p.m. officiated by Tim Bruner. Memorial contributions can be made in Art’s name to the New Beginnings Chapel Soup Kitchen and Warming Center, or the Christian Aid Center in Walla Walla.