Arthur Ray McIntosh
Jan. 15, 1947 — July 12, 2019
COLLEGE PLACE - Arthur Ray McIntosh, 72, died July 12, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
