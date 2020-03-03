Arthur Duane May
May 19, 1947 — Feb. 27, 2020
Long time Walla Walla resident, Arthur Duane May, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, at Park Manor.
He was born May 19, 1947, to Margaret and Edward Lee May. Duane was a graduate of DeSales High School and Oregon State University. He served in the United States Army First Cavalry Division in Vietnam and worked for the Washington State Penitentiary.
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend was a man of varied talents and interests. Duane was a basketball player, an artist, a journalist, and a wicked drummer. He loved animals, especially his Yorkie, Bimbo and his cat, KC. Duane was a classic car enthusiast who treasured his black cherry (not purple!) ‘68 Camaro. Our “Lucky D” will be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to make us laugh in any situation.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents; as well as his wife of 49 years, Anne Loney May. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Clint May; his children, Kristin May Eagan and Kevin May; and his four grandchildren, Lauren Eagan, Blake Eagan, Madelyn May and Ethan May.
A Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Steve Morris officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
