Arthur Dahl
February 21, 1918 — October 18, 2020
Arthur Dahl was born in Loyalist Alberta, Canada on February 21, 1918, around midnight. He ended up with two birthdays. His mom told him the 22nd was his birthday, but the doctor said it was the 21st. His life spanned horse and buggy to space travel. During his life, he was a rancher, a carpenter, a lumberjack, a teacher, an artist, a writer and a minister.
He lived on a farm in Canada to the age of about five. He and his brother Andy, even at that age, had adventures that they fondly recalled in later years.
When drought hit the Canadian plains, his family moved to California. Today we think of the trip as being two or three days at most. It took them over a year. They got to Portland, Oregon where they spent the winter before proceeding to California.
Art started the first grade in Santa Rosa, California. While in Santa Rosa his family ran a restaurant, raised chickens and farmed. Later they moved to the Stockton – Lodi area.
On November 12, 1938, he married the love of his life, Ethel Purdy, spending the next 74 years together, until Ethel passed in July 2011. The intervening years found him in many places. As World War II raged, he owned a ranch in northern California. During that time ‘Uncle Sam’ reclassified him many times. Since he was a single proprietor of a farm, the local draft board viewed his farm as a necessity to the war effort and made sure he was not drafted.
After the war, he felt called to the ministry. He sold his farm and returned to college and completed his bachelor’s degree at Pacific Union College in Angwin, California. He served several churches in Central California, before accepting a position to be the assistant pastor of the College Place Village Church and chaplain at Walla Walla General Hospital. He then moved to serve several churches in Minnesota, before returning to the West, moving to Ogden, Utah. During his ministry he loved to start new congregations and study Biblical prophecies, particularly Daniel and Revelation.
Besides seeing his sister reach 100 years, he longed to be alive for the Second Coming of Jesus. Before realizing these wishes, he passed to his rest, on the morning of October 18, 2020, at 102 years of age.
He was preceded in death by his father, Syvert Dahl; his mother, Elizabeth Voelker Dahl; his elder brother, Andrew Dahl; and a baby sister, Ramona; and his loving wife, Ethel Dahl. He leaves his sister, Dee White; and a brother, Alfred Dahl, both of Winston, Oregon; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; his children, Alena Jordan of Clinton, Washington, Cy Dahl of Jacksonville, Florida, and Connie Streifling of Clinton, WA.
Viewing will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4:00 - 5:00pm at Stateline Seventh-day Adventist Church, 53730 Stateline Rd, Milton-Freewater. Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 11:45am to 12:15PM a graveside service will be held at Milton-Freewater Cemetery, 54700 Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater, following a private family funeral service will be held at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 - all services and viewing will require a mask be worn.
Flowers can be sent to Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater or donations can be made to: Gospel Outreach: https://goaim.org, Maranatha International - $10 Church Project: https://maranatha.org, Adventist World Radio: https://awr.org