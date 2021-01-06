Art Miller
December 18, 1951 — December 20, 2020
Art Miller born December 18, 1951, passed away on December 20, 2020, from Pulmonary Fibrosis. This illness is the result of the time he spent proudly serving his country in the Marine Corps, first in Viet Nam and then Desert Storm. He completed his military service in the Washington Air National Guard.
Art’s life centered around his family and friends. It was important to him to give back to Veterans, which he did through Combat Veterans International, and by establishing the Veterans Committee at the Washington State Penitentiary where he worked for 32 years.
His memory lives on with his wife, Terry Miller; sons, Art Miller II ( Christina), and Zach Miller; his grandson, Art Miller III; and granddaughter, Ashley Miller; sisters, Eva Stickney and Delpha Otman (Alex); and many nephews and spouses.
At his request there will be no service. On his journey through life, Art made a difference in so many peoples lives; to honor his memory we ask you to “Be the thing you loved most about him.”