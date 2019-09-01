Arlo Alvin James
August 22, 1931 — August 20, 2019
Arlo Alvin James was born on August 22, 1931, the first child of David Alvin and Hazel Rose James in Tremonton, Utah.
He was raised on the Muddy Creek Ranch with his younger sister Janet, 100 miles outside of Tremonton. It was there that he learned how to use his hands. There seemed to be nothing he couldn’t fix. His initial education was in a two-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1949. During his summers and in between his schooling, you could find him out on the ranch working. Arlo claimed that much of his education was acquired through the school of hard knocks - his time spent working on the ranch. He did his share of the chores; haying, chopping wood, riding horses, and herding cattle. Arlo knew the value of hard work.
On January 2, 1951, Arlo was sworn into the U.S. Air Force during the Korea War. Arlo married Joleen Monson on April 17, 1953. He then attended Weber State College and the University of Utah. Arlo graduated from California College of Mortuary Science in Los Angeles, CA in 1959. In April 1968. He purchased DeWitt Funeral Home and raised five children; Annette, Cindy, Linda, Curt, and Juliet. He was a member of the Muzzleloader’s Club and built his own guns; beautifully hand carving the wood stock on a few of them.
Arlo was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also an active part of the community and many service organizations including the Green Tank Water Board. He was not only a city council member, but the Mayor of Walla Walla from 1974 to 1976.
On November 19, 1977, Arlo married the love of his life, Glorene DeFord. They enjoyed many years of road trips on a Gold Wing motorcycle until Arlo’s health failed. During this time, he worked for Jefferies Agency as a realtor. He went on to work for Ben Hunt Welding and eventually opened his own pawn shops in Walla Walla, Pasco, and Kennewick. One of his favorite adventures with Glo was their trip to Alaska in their motorhome. He was eager to help anyone in need, even risking his own life to rescue a woman trapped and drowning in her car.
He was known as Papa to all of his 28 step-children, grands, and greats. He was full of integrity, and to him there was no gray area-only black and white. We are glad he passed our way, but this planet will be a little less interesting and colorful without him. He was one of a kind and we, as a family, are grateful for our time with him.
Survived by wife, Glo James; sister, Janet James; children, Annette (Bryce) Justesen, Cindy (Kent) Hafen, Linda (Bill) Bacon, Curt (Bonnie) James, Juliet McDonald; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-children, Kathy Gifford, Karen (David) McDaniels, Kevin (Heather) DeFord; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his mom, Hazel Rose James; dad, David Alvin James; step-son, Ken DeFord.
Celebration of life will be September 4, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, S. 2nd St. Inurnment to follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery on Myra Road.
In lieu of flowers, family is encouraging donations to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, School Program for children with serious illness, injury or life limiting disabilities through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder.
We love you so much. We are so grateful and blessed to know we will see you again... keep your powder dry!