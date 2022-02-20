Arlis Gene Martin
July 11, 1931 — February 2, 2022
Arlis Gene Martin, 90, passed away February 2, 2022. He was born July 11, 1931, in Hinton, Oklahoma, the only child of Artie and Lois (Payton) Martin.
The family moved to Lompoc, California, when he was a young boy where he graduated from high school before enrolling in Santa Maria Junior College. Family and friends knew him as ‘Gene’ until he transferred to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where it was required students use their first names, so from there on it was ‘Arlis’. After receiving a degree in Agricultural Engineering, Arlis volunteered to serve in the Army completing two years of active duty during the Korean War, reaching the rank of Corporal. On his return to civilian life Arlis went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation on the Monticello Dam project in Winters, California. Soon a young secretary was to be transferred into the office. Her name was ‘Ardis’ Sterner. The personnel director decided it was predestined, playing matchmaker before she even arrived. Arlis liked to say, “he didn’t have a chance!” They were married August 19, 1956, celebrating their 65th anniversary this past year. They moved to Ojai, California where Arlis was assigned to the Casitas Dam Project. After the Casitas Project was completed, they moved to Walla Walla in 1959 where Arlis worked for the Corp of Engineers. Here he earned his Professional Civil Engineer license while working in the Relocations Section.
Arlis and Ardis spent 34 wonderful years on a farm west of town where they raised crops, livestock and four kids before returning to city life in 2000. In retirement Arlis and Ardis loved to travel with their Good Sam’s club, Elderhostel group and grandkids. Arlis was a prolific reader of history and western fiction; he also enjoyed old time country music, visiting with and getting to know people. Arlis had a passion for cars, learning mechanics in his Dad’s Buick dealership. Missing his old Whizzer bicycle he built as a boy, Arlis decided to buy his first motorcycle at age 76, proving you are never too old to have a good time.
Arlis is survived by wife, Ardis; daughter, Glena Dunn of Boulder City, NV, daughter Joy (Don) Bellinger of Walla Walla; son, Rod (Peggy) Martin of Wenatchee; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and precious daughter, Jann Martin.
A small outdoor Memorial service is being planned by the family for this coming summer. Thank you to Doctor Perez and Doctor Patel for Arlis’s care. Those wishing to honor Arlis may make a donation to a charity of their choice through Herring Funeral Home.