Arlene May Dirks
December 22, 1934 — November 3, 2020
Arlene Dirks, 85, of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully after a long illness after being cared for by her children. Arlene was born on December 22, 1934, at St. Mary’s hospital in Walla Walla to Clifford Henry Irwin and Essie May (Blue). Her younger life was spent on a dude ranch in Oregon and raised there with her younger brother James Irwin until eventually moving to Touchet in 1949 briefly before settling in Walla Walla and becoming a lifelong resident of the area.
On May 28, 1952, she married Henry (Wilbur) Hendrickson. They were married 25 years before his passing in 1977. They had 6 much loved children. She divided her time between working, homemaking, and caring for her family. She enjoyed camping with her family, and playing bingo.
On March 31, 1981, she married Arthur William Dirks. They were married 29 years before his passing in 2010. They enjoyed spending time in church, boating and camping in their RV and building jigsaw puzzles. During her life she had a variety of occupations locally before retiring from American Fine Foods.
Arlene was a very kindhearted person and an extremely loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed having holiday dinners in her home.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband’s, Wilbert and Arthur; and her son, Steven Hendrickson. She is survived by her brother, James Irwin; her children: Randy Hendrickson, Sandy Long, Wanda Singer (Bob), Debbie Crawford (David), Donna Gleason (Darrel); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; niece, Kathy and nephew Jerry.
Reverend Steve Morris of Walla Walla Alliance Church will officiate a private family graveside service at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens.