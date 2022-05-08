Arlene Eleanor (Rudy) Johnson
January 27, 1929 — April 27, 2022
Arlene Eleanor (Rudy) Johnson, 93, was born January 27, 1929, in Winona, Washington. She was married to Richard H. Johnson in Lewiston, Idaho, where they made their home. In 1996, they moved to College Place. Arlene passed away on April 27, 2022, in Walla Walla.
Surviving: daughters, Debi Axford of Yakima, Washington and Carolyn Wolters of New Market, Virginia; two sons, Rick Johnson of Walla Walla, and Doug R. Johnson of Spangle, Washington; sister, Geraldine Behler of Dayton; and two brothers, Arlie Rudy and Don Rudy of Lewiston, Idaho; and six grandchildren.
