Ardell Klicker
November 8, 1936 — February 20, 2022
Ardell Klicker, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 20, 2022, in College Place, after living for many years with Alzheimers.
Ardell was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Arthur and Della Richards on November 8, 1936. The family moved west in 1944 and settled in Waitsburg initially, then later to College Place. Ardell graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1955 and married David Klicker on March 20, 1959. The couple returned to College Place from California after the completion of Dave’s tour in the Navy. Soon they welcomed two children, son, Mike, and daughter Kriss. In 1974 the family moved to their forever home, an undeveloped 7.5 acres on the corner of Home and Pleasant Street in Walla Walla. Ardell loved the ponds, creek, and limitless potential of the property.
Ardell was a caring and devoted wife and mother as well as a skilled seamstress and avid gardener. She and Dave grew strawberries on their property and through hard work and dedication created a backyard oasis filled with a myriad of flowers, pumpkins, asparagus, and fruit trees. Ardell was a longtime member of the Nazarene Church where she sang in the choir and co-taught Sunday school for nearly 20 years with Dave. After her children were grown, Ardell began working in downtown Walla Walla at China ’n Things. She loved working with the friends she made there and serving her many clients. She especially enjoyed adding her creative spark to the window displays she designed. After nearly two decades, Ardell retired so that she and Dave could focus on traveling and spending time with family.
Ardell enjoyed sharing her passions with others. She spent countless hours teaching her granddaughters to knit, garden and bake her secret cookie recipe. Ardell loved to decorate and celebrate the holidays, especially Christmas, hosting an Advent gathering for over 30 years that built lasting connection and community across multiple generations. Her life, love and caring contributions will be missed.
Ardell is survived by her two children, Mike Klicker (Laurie) and Kriss Pettyjohn (Michael); and grandchildren, Elise Pettyjohn and Anna Harmon (Ryan). Ardell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Larry Richards. Ardell’s entire family wishes to extend its deep gratitude for the loving care provided by her caregiving family, Martin and Katherine Heredia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Christian Aid Center or to a charity of the donor’s choice.