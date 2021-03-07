Arda June Blevins
June 17, 1939 — February 28, 2021
The family of Arda Blevins, 81, are extending our deepest appreciation to all of her family and friends for their concern and support over the past three-plus years as she valiantly battled lymphoma. Sadly, she went into the arms of Jesus early Sunday morning, February 28, 2021, in her Walla Walla, Washington, home.
Arda was born to the late Walter and Crystal Wachter on June 17, 1939, in Bagley, Michigan. She graduated from Stephenson High School, Stephenson, Michigan, in 1957. Nicknamed “Ar,” she was active in basketball and glee club.
Over the years she had many jobs, including automotive, manufacturing, civil service, secretarial, nurse’s aide, and physicians’ offices, before finally settling on her career of choice as a Realtor in 1992, which she continued to do until the time of her death.
Arda was on the board of Lillie Rice Center for many years. She was active in her church and was much loved by those who knew her. She was a grandmother raising her granddaughter and was active in a support group of other grandparents doing the same. She also participated for many years in the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, often as part of a crew.
Arda is survived by three children: Patricia Rue (Jon) of Seattle; Mary Bukovskis (Layne) of Santa Ana; and Billie Munden of Walla Walla. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Cassidy Miller (Derek), Courtney Blevins, Kyler Blevins, and Alec Bukovskis; two great-grandchildren, Kynslee Blevins and Jameson Miller; two sisters, Sharon Ervin (Charles) and Maureen Zimmerman (William); an “adopted” grandson, Earl Gooding (Sonja); and two “adopted” grandsons, Chippie Gooding and Jaden Gooding, who she cared for in her home almost weekly their entire lives (14 years) and who called her “grandma.” She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters.
Arda expressed her wishes not to have a memorial service. We ask that any remembrances be directed to Children’s Home Society of Washington - Walla Walla, for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
Arda was much loved and will be greatly missed.
“For I know that my Redeemer lives, and He shall stand at last on the earth. And after my skin is destroyed, this I know, that in my flesh I shall see God.”